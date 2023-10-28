On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephenson stats and insights

Stephenson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Stephenson's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.