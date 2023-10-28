On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephenson stats and insights

  • Stephenson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Stephenson's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.