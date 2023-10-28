Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 28?
On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- Stephenson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Stephenson's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
