Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Other FCS Power Rankings

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Delaware

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Campbell

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

7. Elon

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Towson

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

10. Rhode Island

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

11. Richmond

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T

NC A&T Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-6 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

