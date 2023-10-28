The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Pachal has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

