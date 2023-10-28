The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Pachal has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

