Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Pietrangelo had a plus-minus of +13, and averaged 22:44 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pietrangelo had an assist in 30 of 73 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.