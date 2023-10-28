Alex Pietrangelo Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - October 28
Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 73 games last season, Pietrangelo had a plus-minus of +13, and averaged 22:44 on the ice.
- He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Pietrangelo had an assist in 30 of 73 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.
- He has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kings
- On defense, the Kings are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
