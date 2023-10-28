On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pietrangelo 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Pietrangelo scored in 10 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He posted one goal (plus 13 assists) on the power play.
  • Pietrangelo averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.