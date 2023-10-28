On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pietrangelo 2022-23 stats and insights

Pietrangelo scored in 10 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted one goal (plus 13 assists) on the power play.

Pietrangelo averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.