When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Alec Martinez light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martinez stats and insights

Martinez has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.