William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:32 per game on the ice, is +7.

Karlsson has a goal in two of seven games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of seven games this year, Karlsson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Karlsson has an assist in four of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 7 Points 3 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

