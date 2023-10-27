Talen Horton-Tucker NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - October 27
Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)
Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.
- The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.
- Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.
Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/18/2023
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/21/2022
|20
|14
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11/6/2022
|15
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
