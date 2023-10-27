Shea Theodore Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks - October 27
The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Theodore's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.
Shea Theodore vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Theodore Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 23:33 on the ice per game.
- Theodore has a goal in two of seven games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Theodore has recorded a point in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In three of seven games this season, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Theodore has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Theodore Stats vs. the Blackhawks
- The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|7
|Games
|4
|7
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
