The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Theodore's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Shea Theodore vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 23:33 on the ice per game.

Theodore has a goal in two of seven games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Theodore has recorded a point in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of seven games this season, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Theodore has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

