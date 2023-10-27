The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Shea Theodore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Theodore has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Theodore's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

