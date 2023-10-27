Will Shea Theodore Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 27?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Shea Theodore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Theodore stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Theodore has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Theodore's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
