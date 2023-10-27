Will Pavel Dorofeyev Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 27?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Pavel Dorofeyev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Dorofeyev 2022-23 stats and insights
- Dorofeyev scored in six of 18 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He posted two goals (plus one assist) on the power play.
- He posted a 17.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
- The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
