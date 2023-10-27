For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Pavel Dorofeyev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev 2022-23 stats and insights

Dorofeyev scored in six of 18 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted two goals (plus one assist) on the power play.

He posted a 17.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

