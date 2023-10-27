Should you bet on Paul Cotter to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Cotter has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • On the power play, Cotter has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Cotter's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
