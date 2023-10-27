The Utah Jazz, Ochai Agbaji included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 130-114 loss to the Kings, Agbaji tallied five points.

In this article, we dig into Agbaji's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Ochai Agbaji Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds per game last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers conceded 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Ochai Agbaji vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 21 4 3 1 0 1 0 11/30/2022 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

