On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nicolas Hague going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

Hague's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

