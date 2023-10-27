How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include Georgia State squaring off against UCF on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Bryant vs Binghamton
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UCF vs Georgia State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Tulsa vs Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Coastal Carolina vs South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UMBC vs NJIT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Marshall vs Old Dominion
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Charlotte vs Florida International
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch West Virginia vs Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch North Carolina vs Virginia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch South Florida vs Memphis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch SMU vs UAB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northern Illinois vs UIC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.