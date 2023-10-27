The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Stone's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Stone vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.

Stone has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Stone has registered a point in a game four times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Stone has an assist in three of seven games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

