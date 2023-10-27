The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • Stone has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has scored one goal against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • Stone has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
