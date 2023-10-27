Malik Monk plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 130-114 win over the Jazz, Monk had 10 points, seven assists and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Monk's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+138)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per contest last season, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 31 14 9 4 2 0 0 4/28/2023 32 28 7 4 3 2 1 4/26/2023 29 21 5 3 1 0 2 4/23/2023 28 16 5 5 2 0 2 4/20/2023 25 4 3 4 0 0 0 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.