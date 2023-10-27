The Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 127 - Warriors 101

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 2.5)

Kings (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-26.4)

Kings (-26.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings were the best team in the league in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1) last season.

Last season, Sacramento was 20th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (42.2).

Last season the Kings were third-best in the NBA in assists with 27.3 per game.

Last year, Sacramento was 14th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Kings were fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8) last season. They were ninth in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.

