The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are home in Pacific Division action versus the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-3.5) 237.5 -145 +120

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings' +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in league).

The Warriors had a +148 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They put up 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league and gave up 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 239.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams combined to average 235.2 points per game last year, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 23.5 -120 18.0 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -120 22.0 Malik Monk 14.5 -105 10.0 Harrison Barnes 13.5 -115 33.0 Kevin Huerter 12.5 -105 7.0

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

