Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are home in Pacific Division action versus the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-3.5)
|237.5
|-145
|+120
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Warriors Prediction
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Kings' +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in league).
- The Warriors had a +148 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They put up 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league and gave up 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.
- The two teams combined to score 239.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams combined to average 235.2 points per game last year, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Sacramento went 45-37-0 ATS last season.
- Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last season.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|De'Aaron Fox
|23.5
|-120
|18.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.5
|-120
|22.0
|Malik Monk
|14.5
|-105
|10.0
|Harrison Barnes
|13.5
|-115
|33.0
|Kevin Huerter
|12.5
|-105
|7.0
Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Warriors
|+1400
|+700
|-
