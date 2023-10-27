Pacific Division foes meet when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allowed to opponents.

Sacramento went 42-15 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished eighth.

Last year, the 120.7 points per game the Kings scored were just 3.6 more points than the Warriors allowed (117.1).

Sacramento had a 40-9 record last season when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings scored 123.4 points per game at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 118 points per contest.

Sacramento gave up 120.1 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 116.

The Kings drained 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they averaged in away games (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

