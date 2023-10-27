The Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Of Sacramento's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.

Sacramento's matchups last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.

Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Sacramento won 35 of the 51 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (68.6%).

The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Kings sported a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).

The Kings eclipsed the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 15 of 41 road games (36.6%).

Last season the Kings recorded 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.

Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

