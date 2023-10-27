The Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Of Sacramento's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.
  • Sacramento's matchups last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.
  • Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
  • Sacramento won 35 of the 51 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (68.6%).
  • The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Kings sported a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
  • The Kings eclipsed the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 15 of 41 road games (36.6%).
  • Last season the Kings recorded 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
  • Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
34-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 29-17
40-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 34-12
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-13

