Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Of Sacramento's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.
- Sacramento's matchups last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.
- Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
- Sacramento won 35 of the 51 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (68.6%).
- The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Kings sported a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
- The Kings eclipsed the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 15 of 41 road games (36.6%).
- Last season the Kings recorded 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
- Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.