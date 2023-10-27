Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, beginning on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists last year. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox collected 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes collected 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chris Paul put up 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga posted 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kings vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Avg. 118.9 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 49.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.9% Three Point % 38.5%

