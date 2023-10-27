Kings vs. Warriors October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, beginning on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kings vs. Warriors Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-2.5)
- Total: 238.5
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games
- November 8 at home vs the Trail Blazers
- November 1 at the Warriors
- October 29 at home vs the Lakers
- November 6 at the Rockets
- November 4 at the Rockets
Kings Players to Watch
- Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists last year. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Per game, De'Aaron Fox collected 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes collected 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
- Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chris Paul put up 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
- Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jonathan Kuminga posted 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.