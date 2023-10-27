Kevin Huerter will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 130-114 win against the Jazz, Huerter had seven points.

We're going to look at Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-152)

Over 3.5 (-152) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA last year, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 28 7 9 0 1 2 1 4/28/2023 29 12 1 0 3 2 0 4/26/2023 16 9 4 2 1 0 0 4/23/2023 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 4/20/2023 29 13 4 2 1 1 1 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.