Keegan Murray NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - October 27
The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
- Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)
Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.
- Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- On defense, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Keegan Murray vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|28
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/28/2023
|45
|15
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|4/26/2023
|35
|10
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|33
|23
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4/20/2023
|22
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/17/2023
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/15/2023
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/7/2023
|34
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|37
|21
|4
|0
|5
|0
|3
|11/7/2022
|27
|6
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|10/23/2022
|38
|16
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.