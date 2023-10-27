The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 130-114 win over the Jazz (his most recent action) Murray put up 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

On defense, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Keegan Murray vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 28 10 7 1 0 0 2 4/28/2023 45 15 12 2 4 1 0 4/26/2023 35 10 6 0 2 0 0 4/23/2023 33 23 7 1 5 0 0 4/20/2023 22 6 5 0 1 1 1 4/17/2023 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 4/15/2023 16 2 4 0 0 0 0 4/7/2023 34 9 4 3 1 1 0 11/13/2022 37 21 4 0 5 0 3 11/7/2022 27 6 7 2 1 0 2 10/23/2022 38 16 4 0 4 0 1

