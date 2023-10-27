Jordan Clarkson and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Clarkson totaled 24 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-114 loss against the Kings.

With prop bets available for Clarkson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-175)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per contest last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 31 16 2 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 40 33 4 5 5 0 0 11/21/2022 39 26 4 4 4 1 1 11/6/2022 30 23 3 5 6 1 0

