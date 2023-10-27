Jonathan Marchessault Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks - October 27
The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, take the ice Friday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Marchessault against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.
- In three of seven games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Marchessault has a point in four games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Marchessault has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.
- Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Blackhawks
- The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|7
|Games
|4
|4
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
