The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, take the ice Friday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Marchessault against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

In three of seven games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchessault has a point in four games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Marchessault has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 4 Points 3 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

