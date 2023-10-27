Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Marchessault has scored one goal on the power play.

Marchessault averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

