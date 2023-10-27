John Collins and the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Collins, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Kings), posted 15 points and 11 rebounds.

In this article, we look at Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Over 1.5 (+162) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+158)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were ranked 12th in the league defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game last season, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

John Collins vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 34 16 5 0 1 0 1 1/8/2023 31 13 9 0 1 3 0

