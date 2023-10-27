The Utah Jazz (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Delta Center, go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0). The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KTLA and KJZZ

KTLA and KJZZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-4.5) 227.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers had a +41 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 113.1 (12th in NBA).

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the NBA) and gave up 118 (24th in the league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 230.7 points per game last season, 3.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams put up 231.1 combined points per game last season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.

Utah won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 22.5 -118 19.0 Jordan Clarkson 17.5 -110 24.0 John Collins 11.5 -105 15.0 Collin Sexton 11.5 -105 9.0 Talen Horton-Tucker 11.5 -128 8.0

Jazz and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +25000 +15000 - Clippers +2000 +1000 -

