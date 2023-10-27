The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jack Eichel, will be in action Friday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Does a wager on Eichel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Eichel vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Eichel has averaged 19:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Eichel has a goal in three of seven contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eichel has registered a point in a game six times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of seven games this year, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

