In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jack Eichel to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Eichel has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 5.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

