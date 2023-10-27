Ivan Barbashev Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks - October 27
Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Ivan Barbashev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- Barbashev has averaged 15:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Barbashev has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Barbashev has registered a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- Through seven games this season, Barbashev has not recorded an assist.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that Barbashev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Blackhawks
- The Blackhawks have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -7 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|7
|Games
|4
|2
|Points
|4
|2
|Goals
|2
|0
|Assists
|2
