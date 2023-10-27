Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 15:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Barbashev has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Barbashev has registered a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Through seven games this season, Barbashev has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Barbashev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 2 Points 4 2 Goals 2 0 Assists 2

