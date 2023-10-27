Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 130-114 win over the Jazz, Barnes totaled 33 points.

Below, we dig into Barnes' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors conceded 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 14 4 0 0 0 0 0 4/28/2023 15 6 4 0 1 1 0 4/26/2023 33 13 3 1 0 1 2 4/23/2023 31 9 3 1 1 0 0 4/20/2023 34 17 1 0 3 0 0 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.