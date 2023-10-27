Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Eichel and others when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

William Karlsson has two goals and five assists to total seven points (one per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Chandler Stephenson's season total of seven points has come from two goals and five assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Connor Bedard has racked up four points this season, with two goals and two assists.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 5

