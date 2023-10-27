Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks on October 27, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Eichel and others when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|8
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
William Karlsson has two goals and five assists to total seven points (one per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Chandler Stephenson's season total of seven points has come from two goals and five assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|1
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Connor Bedard has racked up four points this season, with two goals and two assists.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|5
