Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Eichel and others when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

  • Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4
at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4
at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3
vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8
vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8

William Karlsson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

William Karlsson has two goals and five assists to total seven points (one per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2
at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2
at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0
vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4
vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Chandler Stephenson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Chandler Stephenson's season total of seven points has come from two goals and five assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1
at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 0
at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 1
vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1
vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Connor Bedard has racked up four points this season, with two goals and two assists.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0
vs. Golden Knights Oct. 21 1 0 1 2
at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0
at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4
at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 5

