The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, on a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three straight). The game on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-350) Blackhawks (+260) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won all six games when it's been a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Vegas' matches have had more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 14 (29th) 13 (2nd) Goals Allowed 21 (15th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 2 (27th) 2 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights create the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 27 this season.

The Golden Knights are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game).

Their +14 goal differential is the best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.