Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Vegas Golden Knights face the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (the puck drops at 6:00 PM ET), Jack Eichel and Corey Perry should be among the best players to watch.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-350)
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Eichel, with eight points (three goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 19:42 per game.
- William Karlsson has two goals and five assists, equaling seven points (one per game).
- Chandler Stephenson has scored two goals and added five assists in seven games for Vegas.
- Logan Thompson (3-0-0) has a two goals against average and a .933% save percentage (12th in league).
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Perry's two goals and three assists in seven contests give him five points on the season.
- Connor Bedard has made a big impact for Chicago this season with four points (two goals and two assists).
- This season, Andreas Athanasiou has zero goals and three assists, for a season point total of three.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing eight goals (2.7 goals against average) and collecting 83 saves with a .912% save percentage (27th in the league).
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|4th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2
|30th
|2nd
|1.86
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|20th
|30.3
|Shots
|26.1
|30th
|5th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|36
|31st
|9th
|24%
|Power Play %
|6.67%
|30th
|6th
|90%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.36%
|9th
