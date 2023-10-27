When the Vegas Golden Knights face the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (the puck drops at 6:00 PM ET), Jack Eichel and Corey Perry should be among the best players to watch.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total: 6

6 TV: NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,SCRIPPS

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Eichel, with eight points (three goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 19:42 per game.

William Karlsson has two goals and five assists, equaling seven points (one per game).

Chandler Stephenson has scored two goals and added five assists in seven games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (3-0-0) has a two goals against average and a .933% save percentage (12th in league).

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Perry's two goals and three assists in seven contests give him five points on the season.

Connor Bedard has made a big impact for Chicago this season with four points (two goals and two assists).

This season, Andreas Athanasiou has zero goals and three assists, for a season point total of three.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing eight goals (2.7 goals against average) and collecting 83 saves with a .912% save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.86 Goals Scored 2 30th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 3 13th 20th 30.3 Shots 26.1 30th 5th 28 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 24% Power Play % 6.67% 30th 6th 90% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 9th

