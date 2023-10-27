The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) carry a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5), who have been beaten in three straight, on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 7-0 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.86 Goals Scored 2 30th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 3 13th 20th 30.3 Shots 26.1 30th 5th 28 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 24% Power Play % 6.67% 30th 6th 90% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 9th

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

