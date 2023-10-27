The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) are heavy home favorites (-350 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, +260 moneyline odds). Friday's contest starts at 6:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals only twice this season.

The Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline in six games this season, and won each time.

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in two of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -350.

Chicago has three games this season playing as an underdog by +260 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Eichel 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (-125) Shea Theodore 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-149) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-208) -

