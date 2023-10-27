How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two teams on streaks will collide when the Vegas Golden Knights (seven straight victories) host the Chicago Blackhawks (three straight defeats) on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.
The Golden Knights-Blackhawks game can be watched on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|Golden Knights
|5-3 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 13 total goals (just 1.9 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed only 1.9 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|7
|3
|5
|8
|6
|8
|47.3%
|William Karlsson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Shea Theodore
|7
|2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|1
|2
|52.4%
|Mark Stone
|7
|1
|5
|6
|6
|12
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks concede three goals per game (21 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 14 goals this season (two per game), 29th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at just a two goals-per-game average (14 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|7
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|7
|2
|2
|4
|3
|5
|37.6%
|Tyler Johnson
|7
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|22.9%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|33.3%
|Nick Foligno
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|56.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.