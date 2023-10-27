Two teams on streaks will collide when the Vegas Golden Knights (seven straight victories) host the Chicago Blackhawks (three straight defeats) on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.

The Golden Knights-Blackhawks game can be watched on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blackhawks Golden Knights 5-3 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 13 total goals (just 1.9 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 7 3 5 8 6 8 47.3% William Karlsson 7 2 5 7 5 3 62.5% Shea Theodore 7 2 5 7 4 4 - Chandler Stephenson 7 2 5 7 1 2 52.4% Mark Stone 7 1 5 6 6 12 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede three goals per game (21 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 14 goals this season (two per game), 29th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at just a two goals-per-game average (14 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players