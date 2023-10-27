De'Aaron Fox plus his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fox, in his last game (October 25 win against the Jazz), posted 18 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Fox's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.1 points per contest last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 37 16 3 6 3 1 0 4/28/2023 37 26 4 11 2 1 3 4/26/2023 42 24 7 9 3 1 2 4/23/2023 40 38 9 5 4 0 1 4/20/2023 38 26 9 9 3 0 2 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.