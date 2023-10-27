The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KTLA and KJZZ

KTLA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 121 - Clippers 118

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-3.0)

Jazz (-3.0) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.0

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz ranked seventh in the NBA last season with 117.1 points per game. At the other end, they ranked 24th with 118.0 points allowed per game.

Utah allowed 43.5 rebounds per game last year (17th-ranked in NBA), but it thrived by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

Last season the Jazz ranked ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.0 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Utah was beaten at both ends of the court, as it ranked third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.9 per game) and fifth-worst in forced turnovers (12.0 per contest).

Last season the Jazz made 13.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.3% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.

