Chandler Stephenson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In two of seven games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Stephenson has recorded a point in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Stephenson has posted an assist in a game four times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

