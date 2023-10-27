Can we count on Brett Howden finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Howden has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

