Should you wager on Brayden McNabb to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McNabb has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.