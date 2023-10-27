Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks play at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Fancy a bet on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Pietrangelo averaged 22:44 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +13.

He had a goal in 10 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Pietrangelo had an assist in 30 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 21 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 27th in the NHL.

