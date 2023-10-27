The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo 2022-23 stats and insights

Pietrangelo scored in 10 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Pietrangelo tallied one goal and 13 assists on the power play.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 6.5% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

