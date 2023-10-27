The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Pietrangelo scored in 10 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Pietrangelo tallied one goal and 13 assists on the power play.
  • He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 6.5% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.
  • The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

