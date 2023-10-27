Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 27?
Can we count on Alec Martinez finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Martinez 2022-23 stats and insights
- Martinez scored in three of 77 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Martinez produced no points on the power play last season.
- Martinez averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.