Can we count on Alec Martinez finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Martinez scored in three of 77 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Martinez produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Martinez averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.9%.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
  • The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

