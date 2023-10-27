Can we count on Alec Martinez finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez 2022-23 stats and insights

Martinez scored in three of 77 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Martinez produced no points on the power play last season.

Martinez averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.9%.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

