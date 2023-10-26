Week 9 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes eight games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 9 ACC Results
Virginia Tech 38 Syracuse 10
- Pregame Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Passing: Kyron Drones (15-for-24, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Bhayshul Tuten (18 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Da'Quan Felton (8 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 2 TDs)
Syracuse Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Shrader (12-for-18, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: LeQuint Allen (14 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 4 REC, 70 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech
|Syracuse
|528
|Total Yards
|137
|210
|Passing Yards
|137
|318
|Rushing Yards
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 9 ACC Games
UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boston College (-14)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)
No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)
Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)
