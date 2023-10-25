Kings vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Kings had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They put up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and gave up 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.
- The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the NBA) and gave up 118.0 (24th in the league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Utah put together a 48-34-0 ATS record last season.
Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Jazz
|+25000
|+15000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
