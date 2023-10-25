The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-1.5) - -120 +100

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They put up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and gave up 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the NBA) and gave up 118.0 (24th in the league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Utah put together a 48-34-0 ATS record last season.

Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Jazz +25000 +15000 -

